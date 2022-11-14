Africa > COP27: Roundup for Day 8 – Nov. 14

COP27: Roundup for Day 8 – Nov. 14

Published 09:35 on November 14, 2022  /  Last updated at 09:35 on November 14, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Paris Article 6, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

It’s the second Monday – Gender Day – at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, and Carbon Pulse rounds up today's other, related news from the summit. Timestamps in local time (EEST, GMT+2).

It’s the second Monday – Gender Day – at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, and Carbon Pulse rounds up today’s other, related news from the summit. Timestamps in local time (EEST, GMT+2).

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software