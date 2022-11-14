EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:44 on November 14, 2022  /  Last updated at 12:56 on November 14, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs traded yet again in a narrow range during the morning as traders awaited directional signals, while energy prices rose after a major North Sea field suffered an outage.

EUAs traded yet again in a narrow range during the morning as traders awaited directional signals, while energy prices rose after a major North Sea field suffered an outage.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software