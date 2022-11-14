EUAs traded yet again in a narrow range during the morning as traders awaited directional signals, while energy prices rose after a major North Sea field suffered an outage.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs traded yet again in a narrow range during the morning as traders awaited directional signals, while energy prices rose after a major North Sea field suffered an outage.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.