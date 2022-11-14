ETS Officer, Carbon Forest Services – Wellington

Background

Carbon Forest Services is a Wellington-based consultancy firm which provides high quality services on all areas related to forestry under the Emissions Trading Scheme.

We work with landowners, businesses and Government to ensure that the Emissions Trading Scheme is fit for purpose in the forestry sector and reduces greenhouse gas emissions to meet New Zealand domestic and international targets.

This is a great opportunity to join our highly motivated and friendly team in our Wellington office. We are looking for a junior to mid-level ETS Consultant who is agile, self-motivated and has the skills to work in a fast paced environment.

Position description and purpose

The ETS Officer is responsible for supporting and delivering excellent services to Carbon Forest Services’ client base. This position involves desk-based tasks, including geospatial mapping and calculating emissions returns. This role requires good knowledge in the forestry sector, a basic understanding of the ETS to assess and classify land for assessments.

Primary responsibilities and tasks

ETS services

• Support ETS operations team. This includes add and remove registered forest areas, emissions return on a yearly basis and dealing with harvesting and compliance issues. This requires excellent communication with the rest of the team while being able to work independently to progress and complete tasks in a timely manner.

• Processes and manages ETS applications, land transfer and ETR accounts.

• Liaise with the Te Uru Rākau- Ministry of Primary Industries, and the Ministry for the Environment on behalf of clients, to monitor tasks in processing and request information.

• Write reports on desktop assessments.

GIS Mapping

• Geospatial mapping of forest across New Zealand for ETS purposes: assess eligibility (for example for desktop assessment); identify land use change (for example harvesting or results of adverse events).

• Geospatial mapping for voluntary carbon assessments to identify vegetation and quantify carbon stocks and removals.

Client relationship: building and management

• Communicate processes and tasks to clients when required.

• Respond to clients’ queries and questions and/or forward these queries to relevant staff members.

Internal operations

• Client project tracking using internal systems

• Maintain appropriate electronic records using the company’s systems.

• Ensuring good communication with the rest of the teams about clients’ updates and tasks

• Additional ad-hoc duties as required

Any application without a cover letter will not be considered.

To excel in this role, you must have:

• A qualification in the forestry sector or equivalent

• Strong analytical and written communication skills

• Excellent attention to detail and the ability to operate within a small team and work with all types of people.

• Ability to develop collaborative working relationships with a range of different stakeholders

• Client-focused work ethics

• Proven track record of using GIS software, either Arc or QGIS.

• Must have excellent skills in using Microsoft Excel.

Desirable:

• Experience in the forestry sector

• A good understanding of the New Zealand ETS

• 2+ years in either government or private organisation as an analyst or similar role.

Benefits:

• Flexible workings hours and possibility to work from home on a regular basis

• Opportunity to grow your career in a fast-paced environment and within a growing company

• Social events

• Office in central Wellington

• Being part of a small and friendly team and a positive work culture

Applicants must be eligible to work in New Zealand.

Employer questions

Your application will include the following questions:

• What’s your expected annual base salary?

• Which of the following statements best describes your right to work in New Zealand?

• How much notice are you required to give your current employer?

• Do you have experience using Microsoft Excel?

