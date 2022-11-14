Team Leader Maximising Carbon Programme, NZ Ministry for Primary Industries – Wellington

Role: Team Leader Maximising Carbon Programme

Role type: Fixed term role till 30 June 2026

Location: Wellington City

Salary band: $109,626 to $148,318 depending on skills and experience of the successful applicants.

Kōrero mō te tūranga – About the Role

We have a very exciting opportunity available as the Team Leader of the Maximising Carbon Programme. In this role you will be leading a small team of analysts to design and implement the policy side of the Maximising Carbon programme. You will work closely with the science team and other departments to shape the overall programme. The aim will be to identify those forests and forest management practices which offer the greatest potential to increase carbon stocks, deliver other outcomes (e.g. biodiversity).

As the research progresses you will use the outcomes develop policy proposals to update the regulations and operational practice and implement these into the Emissions Trading Scheme and alternative options.

Mōu – About You

To excel in this role, you will have strong analytical and written communication skills, an ability to develop collaborative working relationships with a range of stakeholders, and experiences in gathering, organising, and communicating information.

As a Team leader, you will have previous experience working within a government regulatory policy environment and will be able to hit the ground running. Experience with local government, the Resource Management Act, information extension, and environmental and regulatory impact assessments will be advantageous. A policy, operational policy, or regulatory implementation background is essential.

About the Maximising Carbon Programme: increasing natural sequestration to achieve New Zealand’s future carbon goals

In Budget ’22 the government invested $26.6million into the ‘Max Carbon’ programme of research to improve the understanding of the relationship between carbon stocks in forests and management interventions into the forests. This research and implementation programme over 4 years by MPI, the Department of Conservation and the Ministry for the Environment.

The Max Carbon programme is providing the first opportunity to step back and consider how forests are included in the regulations and how this aligns with the outcomes being sought within the ETS and wider outcomes [e.g. biodiversity, alternative species]. While there is broad agreement that we can make improvement to the current approach there is little consensus around what the design goal is.

Max Carbon allows us to design and implement a research programme which provides the evidence we need to propose changes to the regulations which results in improved recognition of management and more accurate carbon accounting with the ETS. Following consultation, these proposed changes will be incorporated into a regulations update and be used by ETS forestry participants.

Mō tō mātou rōpū – About our team

Forestry is one of our country’s most successful primary industries. Te Uru Rākau a business unit within the Ministry for Primary Industries, builds on this success to create a sustainable and innovative forestry sector that continues to grow and adapt. Join our dynamic and diverse Te Uru Rākau team who all share the common goal of improving the social, environmental and economic outcomes for New Zealand.

Mō te Manatū Ahu Matua – About MPI

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) partners with New Zealand’s food and fibre sector to be the world’s most sustainable provider of high-value food and primary products.

Ngā hua o te Mahi i te Manatū Ahu Matua – Benefits of working at MPI

• Up to three additional leave days

• Wellness benefit for employees

• Career development and internal opportunities across the branch and organisation

Wā Mahi Ngāwari – Flexible Working

We support flexible working arrangements and are happy to discuss these options with you.

Applications close at midnight on Sunday, 4 December 2022.

If you have any questions about the role, please email Nancy Nguyen on Nancy.Nguyen@mpi.govt.nz

