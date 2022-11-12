COP27: Korean govt agency reveals raft of agreements as it ramps up forest carbon plans

Published 12:04 on November 12, 2022 / Last updated at 12:04 on November 12, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A South Korean government agency has unveiled a raft of strategic partnerships struck at the ongoing COP27, as it prepares to ramp up the East Asian nation’s engagement with the voluntary carbon market.