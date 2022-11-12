Saudi Arabia on Friday announced it will launch a domestic carbon credit scheme at the start of 2023, with baseline and MRV methodologies designed specifically according to the country’s circumstances.
COP27: Saudi Arabia “gets serious” about VCM as energy minister unveils 2023 carbon market
Saudi Arabia on Friday announced it will launch a domestic carbon credit scheme at the start of 2023, with baseline and MRV methodologies designed specifically according to the country's circumstances.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.