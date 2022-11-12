Canadian forestry investment firm inks C$50 mln land deal to develop “high-integrity” NBS offsets

A Canadian forestry investment platform has spent nearly C$50 million to acquire a chunk of private land in Northern Ontario to develop it into a carbon offset project.

Perimeter Forest Limited Partnership announced earlier this week it had entered an agreement with Vancouver-headquartered GreenFirst Forest Products to buy 203,000 acres of boreal forest south of the town of Kapuskasing.

The deal, worth C$49.25 mln, “will allow Perimeter to foster long-term ecosystem benefits on the property and unlocks hidden value for GreenFirst shareholders,” the companies said in a release.

Founded in 2021, Kincardine, Ontario-based Perimeter’s goal is to become “Canada’s premier source of high-integrity carbon offsets sourced from nature-based solutions (NBS)”.

“GreenFirst’s legacy of good stewardship of the land combined with its attractive ecological features were value drivers for Perimeter,” added Perimeter COO Daniel Andres.

Perimeter is an acquirer and investor in Canada’s industrial timberlands, with an investment platform that helps manage its forest assets to provide “eco-services” beyond just timber products, such as carbon sequestration & abatement, watershed protection, enhancements for wildlife corridors and endangered and vulnerable species.

GreenFirst last year purchased four lumber mills and one paper mill in Northern Ontario from Rayonier Advanced Materials in a cash-and-share deal worth US$235 mln.

Earlier this year, the company announced it was restarting a paper line in Kapuskasing to produce a new, eco-friendly paper product line called Envirosmart.

news@carbon-pulse.com