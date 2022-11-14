Nodal Exchange, IncubEx launch Washington state carbon futures contract

Published 14:00 on November 14, 2022 / Last updated at 02:09 on November 14, 2022

Commodity trading platform Nodal Exchange and environmental products developer IncubEx will launch a Washington carbon allowance futures contract across several vintages ahead of the newest US cap-and-trade market kicking off next year, the companies announced Monday.