Commodity trading platform Nodal Exchange and environmental products developer IncubEx will launch a Washington carbon allowance futures contract across several vintages ahead of the newest US cap-and-trade market kicking off next year, the companies announced Monday.
Nodal Exchange, IncubEx launch Washington state carbon futures contract
Commodity trading platform Nodal Exchange and environmental products developer IncubEx will launch a Washington carbon allowance futures contract across several vintages ahead of the newest US cap-and-trade market kicking off next year, the companies announced Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.