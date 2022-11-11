COP27: US announces initiatives to slash domestic oil and gas, international emissions

Published 22:16 on November 11, 2022 / Last updated at 22:16 on November 11, 2022

The US will implement stronger methane regulations for the domestic oil and gas sector and bolster international efforts to crack down on the potent GHG and emissions from other sectors, President Joe Biden announced at COP27 on Friday.