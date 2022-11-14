Compliance entities dropped their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length to lows not seen since early April as a massive spread trade occurred, as financials throttled back CCA net length from four-month highs while continuing to add to their RGGI holdings, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Monday.
Producers’ WCI net length nearly evaporates amid large spread trade, speculators move in opposite directions
