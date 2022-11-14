Producers’ WCI net length nearly evaporates amid large spread trade, speculators move in opposite directions

Published 23:14 on November 14, 2022 / Last updated at 23:14 on November 14, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities dropped their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length to lows not seen since early April as a massive spread trade occurred, as financials throttled back CCA net length from four-month highs while continuing to add to their RGGI holdings, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Monday.