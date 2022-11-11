Asia Pacific > COP27: Bursa Malaysia provides further details on country’s voluntary market

COP27: Bursa Malaysia provides further details on country’s voluntary market

Published 17:48 on November 11, 2022  /  Last updated at 17:55 on November 11, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Malaysia’s stock exchange has revealed some key details about the set up of its voluntary carbon market (VCM) platform at the COP27 conference in Egypt, as it confirms its launch by the end of the year.

Malaysia’s stock exchange has revealed key details about the set up of its voluntary carbon market (VCM) platform at the COP27 conference in Egypt, as it confirms its launch by the end of the year.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software