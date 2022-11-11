Director of Carbon Strategy, d.light – Nairobi/Lagos/Remote

Job Location: Nairobi, Lagos, or Remote

Reporting to: Managing Director of Global Partnerships & Strategy

Direct Reports: Clean Cookstoves Impact Manager

Position Description

The Director of Carbon Strategy will be responsible for setting the course for d.light’s growing Carbon Program. As a social enterprise, d.light utilizes carbon revenues to lower the cost of sustainable, carbon offsetting products for our customers, which are primarily low-income households in rural Africa and Asia. Accordingly, this role will involve managing d.light’s current carbon projects and partnerships, structuring expansion into new regions and categories, and negotiating strategic agreements to facilitate planned expansions. This is an opportunity to play a pivotal role in expanding access to low-carbon technologies where they are most needed, which are also the regions of the world most vulnerable to climate change.

Application Link: https://forms.gle/GR7x2YmV5AmomduC9

Responsibilities

Design and manage d.light’s global strategy with respect to carbon markets and related partnerships, recognizing that this is an emerging space where innovation can unlock valuable opportunities.

Structure and negotiate multi-year agreements to maintain and expand d.light’s Carbon Program, including strategic partnership agreements and emissions reduction purchase agreements.

Develop and manage relationships with strategic partners and carbon offtakers, including by representing d.light at climate-related conferences and events.

Manage cross-functional teams to ensure compliance with carbon-related agreements and project requirements, including regular monitoring and verification cycles across multiple countries.

Work with d.light’s Finance, Sales, and Marketing teams to develop and implement financial models for carbon-subsidized products and related marketing strategies.

Select and manage expert consultants and carbon project partners to support in project development, project expansion, and quality control.

Analyze and mitigate risks to carbon projects by ensuring all CER/VERs issued meet high quality standards.

Prepare strategic presentations for d.light’s Executive Team on carbon markets and clean cookstoves.

Create publications that highlight d.light’s climate-related work to attract and develop new partners.

Desired Skills and Expertise

+4 years’ experience with carbon markets, carbon program management, and carbon-offsetting household devices. Direct experience with clean cookstoves and/or solar home systems preferred.

+2 years’ experience leading cross-functional teams or managing direct reports.

Capable of independently structing and negotiating major agreements relating to carbon offsets, including by developing and managing complex financial models of deal structures.

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication in English.

Self-motivated and able to independently prioritize key tasks to meet deadlines.

Superior proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Preferably located in Nairobi, Kenya or Lagos, Nigeria, or willing to relocate. Prior experience working in sub-Saharan Africa is also preferred.

About d.light

d.light is a global leader in delivering affordable, solar-powered solutions to people in the developing world who lack access to reliable energy. In the last 12 years, d.light products have transformed more than 125 million lives across 70 countries. We envision a brighter future where all people are empowered to enjoy the quality of life that comes with access to affordable and sustainable products. d.light’s core business is providing distributed solar energy products to households and small businesses on a pay-as-you-go (PAYGO) basis, transforming the way people use and pay for energy. We have also recently launched clean cookstoves, which reduce indoor air pollution while cutting down on charcoal and wood consumption. Our Climate Finance division supports these activities through the development and sale of carbon offsets to subsidize the end-user cost of clean cookstoves.