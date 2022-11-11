Head of Research & Consultancy, Redshaw Advisors – London

Job Title: Head of Research & Consultancy

Reports to: CEO

Location: Greenwich, London

Salary: Competitive

Redshaw Advisors Ltd (RAL) is widely recognised as an expert in carbon markets and is focused on providing a professional, informed and responsive service. RAL has the ambition of being the preeminent advisory and services company in the fast-expanding global environmental markets.

The Head of Research and Consultancy will be expected to manage the Research team and work hand in hand with the Marketing, Trading, Sales and Management teams at RAL, specifically to:

provide or oversee the content for, and manage an improvement programme of, the company’s carbon support programme (CSP) packages,

provide or oversee the monthly carbon market outlook and voluntary carbon market outlook

Assist with the content and speaker planning of Europe’s largest carbon market conference, Carbon Forward.

oversee all consultancy projects (that can include carbon market design, carbon market training, carbon market analysis, ad hoc report writing) and;

confidently represent the company at conferences, workshops, training events, client meetings and webinars.

The role will additionally require close coordination with both the Sales and Marketing departments to ensure the products delivered are suitable for the target audiences and can be part of an effective sales and marketing programme, for example customer feedback, webinars and other interactions.

Finally, the role encompasses leading the development of existing and complimentary new products.

The candidate will be highly experienced in carbon markets, have excellent written and verbal presentation skills, be capable of managing a team, be commercially aware, have a desire to constantly improve and be able to generate new ideas to assist with growing the RAL business. Foreign language skills will be a bonus.

The role comes with a competitive salary, performance linked bonus, share option programme and an opportunity to learn from one of the most technically capable teams in the carbon market space.

To apply please email a copy of your CV and cover letter to careers@redshawadvisors.com with the title of “Head of Research”. To find out more about the company please visit https://redshawadvisors.com/