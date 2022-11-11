COP27: Roundup for Day 5 – Nov. 11

It’s Friday – Decarbonisation Day – at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, and Carbon Pulse will keep you updated with related developments throughout the day. Timestamps in local time (EEST, GMT+2).

1200 – Bloogle: Australia and its peak scientific body, CSIRO, will team up with Google to better understand and utilise blue carbon ecosystems in the Indo-Pacific and Australian coastlines. The A$2.7 mln ($1.7 mln) research programme will investigate new ways to accurately monitor, map and report on seagrass and associated biodiversity indicators, according to statement from the government. Field work has started in Fiji’s Lau Islands, and Labuan Bajo in Indonesia. “Australian, Fijian and Indonesian researchers will work together to develop sophisticated techniques for gathering data about biodiversity and habitats,” Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic said. “The information can then be used to inform national policies and climate change action”. Mel Silva, managing director of Google Australia and New Zealand, said the goal is to support long-term climate resilience and improve access to technology for developing nations in the Indo-Pacific.

