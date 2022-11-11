Ghana plans to agree to a deal with Singapore for the trade of internationally transferred carbon credits, said a senior official from the west African nation during a side event at COP27 on Friday.
COP27: Ghana in advanced talks for bilateral trade with Singapore, developing framework for carbon market involvement
Ghana plans to agree to a deal with Singapore for the trade of internationally transferred carbon credits, said a senior official from the west African nation during a side event at COP27 on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.