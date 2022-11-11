European carbon prices rose after European co-legislators agreed on key elements of reforms to the bloc’s carbon market, including a more responsive automatic price-damping mechanism, but agreed not to limit access to the market for non-compliance participants.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
European carbon prices rose after European co-legislators agreed on key elements of reforms to the bloc's carbon market, including a more responsive automatic price-damping mechanism, but agreed not to limit access to the market for non-compliance participants.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.