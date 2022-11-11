Asia Pacific > COP27: Singapore establishes S$15 mln fund to improve credibility of nature-based projects in Southeast Asia

COP27: Singapore establishes S$15 mln fund to improve credibility of nature-based projects in Southeast Asia

Published 08:18 on November 11, 2022  /  Last updated at 08:18 on November 11, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Singapore has set up a S$15 million ($10.9 mln) project to support the establishment and monitoring of high-quality nature-based carbon projects across Southeast Asia, it announced.

Singapore has set up a S$15 million ($10.9 mln) project to support the establishment and monitoring of high-quality nature-based carbon projects across Southeast Asia, it announced.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software