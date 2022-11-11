COP27: Singapore establishes S$15 mln fund to improve credibility of nature-based projects in Southeast Asia

Singapore has set up a S$15 million ($10.9 mln) project to support the establishment and monitoring of high-quality nature-based carbon projects across Southeast Asia, it announced.