EMEA > EU strikes provisional deal on land use emissions

EU strikes provisional deal on land use emissions

Published 07:21 on November 11, 2022  /  Last updated at 07:21 on November 11, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU legislators early on Friday struck a provisional deal to deepen cuts in land use (LULUCF) emissions in line the the bloc's overall 2030 climate target, enabling ministers to head to COP27 UN climate talks next week with three major elements of their flagship Fit for 55 climate package in place. 

EU legislators early on Friday struck a provisional deal to deepen cuts in land use (LULUCF) emissions in line the the bloc’s overall 2030 climate target, enabling ministers to head to COP27 UN climate talks next week with three major elements of their flagship Fit for 55 climate package in place.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software