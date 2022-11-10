Americas > California’s ARB launches second probe into Wisconsin offset project

California’s ARB launches second probe into Wisconsin offset project

Published 23:18 on November 10, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:18 on November 10, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California regulator ARB on Thursday announced an investigation into a Wisconsin-based livestock project, coming just two years after the agency invalidated offsets from the same dairy digester for non-compliance with state permit requirements.

California regulator ARB on Thursday announced an investigation into a Wisconsin-based livestock project, coming just two years after the agency invalidated offsets from the same dairy digester for non-compliance with state permit requirements.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software