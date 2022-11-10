NA Markets: CCAs and RGAs decline while Q4 WCI sale, new Pennsylvania leadership come into focus

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowances (RGA) prices traded lower through the US midterm election week and shrugged off a cooler US Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading, as market participants geared up for the Q4 WCI auction and look to guidance from Pennsylvania's governor-elect on the state's RGGI future.