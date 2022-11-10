2023 WCI floor price gets set as October inflation dips below 8%

Published 18:21 on November 10, 2022 / Last updated at 18:36 on November 10, 2022

Next year’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade auction reserve price is unofficially set as October inflation fell below 8% for the first time since February, according to federal data published Thursday.