Chevron partners with MOL to assess LCO2 transport from Singapore to Australia

Published 07:43 on November 10, 2022 / Last updated at 07:43 on November 10, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan, Other APAC, Shipping / No Comments

Chevron has signed a joint study agreement (JSA) with Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) to assess the feasibility of transporting liquefied CO2 (LCO2) from Singapore to permanent storage locations in Australia, the US oil and gas major announced on Thursday.