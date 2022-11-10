Vietnam raises 2030 climate targets in updated NDC

Published 03:53 on November 10, 2022 / Last updated at 03:53 on November 10, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Other APAC / No Comments

Vietnam has adopted more ambitious targets to reduce its emissions by 2030 from a Business as Usual (BAU) trajectory in its latest NDC submission to the UNFCCC, although overall its GHG output is still likely to rise in absolute terms in scenarios laid out in both its unconditional and conditional pledges.