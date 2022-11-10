Oil and gas exploration firm signs multi-year clean cookstove partnership with UN-based non-profit

Published 00:14 on November 10, 2022 / Last updated at 00:17 on November 10, 2022 / Africa, Americas, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A US-headquartered oil and gas exploration firm has inked a multi-year partnership with a UN-backed non-profit to help drive a “sustainable” market for clean cooking solutions, including “clean-burning” liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).