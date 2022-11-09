Securities regulators launch dual consultations into compliance, voluntary carbon markets

Published 22:55 on November 9, 2022

A global group of securities regulators has launched dual consultations into compliance and voluntary carbon markets, seeking feedback on the role of financial watchdogs can play in increasing the resilience of these schemes while also leveraging the experience gained from wider financial markets.