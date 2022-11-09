California floats steeper 2030 LCFS carbon intensity target, potential RNG phase out

Published 23:00 on November 9, 2022 / Last updated at 23:00 on November 9, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB presented a stronger potential 2030 carbon intensity reduction goal for the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) on Wednesday, which was more stringent than two targets published earlier this year, with some of those scenarios limiting the ability of credit generation from renewable natural gas (RNG) and crop-based biofuels.