US midterms deliver state-level climate wins, as federal results avoid IRA snapback

Published 23:28 on November 9, 2022 / Last updated at 23:28 on November 9, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

An anticipated red wave was more of a ripple in the US midterm election on Tuesday as the Republican Party appeared to have come up short in its ability to limit the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) $370 billion in climate initiatives, while state-level victories by Democrats preserved market-based carbon reduction programmes across the country.