California DEBs offset pool jumps by a quarter with addition of Arizona-based credits

Published 23:39 on November 9, 2022 / Last updated at 23:39 on November 9, 2022 / Americas, Canada, International, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California regulator ARB issued the lowest number of compliance offsets since mid-July for the latest reporting period, but tagged more than 11 mln credits from an Arizona forestry project with the distinction of accruing direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), according to government data published Wednesday.