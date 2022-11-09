California regulator ARB issued the lowest number of compliance offsets since mid-July for the latest reporting period, but tagged more than 11 mln credits from an Arizona forestry project with the distinction of accruing direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), according to government data published Wednesday.
California DEBs offset pool jumps by a quarter with addition of Arizona-based credits
