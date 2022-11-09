Experts have urged officials to ensure the proposed grievance process for the UN’s Article 6.4 carbon crediting mechanism has strong enforcement, community input, and transparency measures in place ahead of the first issuances due in 2025.
COP27: Rights experts want Article 6.4 grievance mechanism with teeth in place before carbon credit issuances start
Experts have urged the supervisory body on Article 6.4 to ensure the proposed grievance process, or mechanism, has teeth, is designed by landholders, and has key transparency assurances, as efforts are underway to establish it in time for the beginning of credit issuances in 2025.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.