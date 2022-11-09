Africa > COP27: Oil and gas GHG emissions much higher than claimed, finds report

COP27: Oil and gas GHG emissions much higher than claimed, finds report

Published 17:37 on November 9, 2022  /  Last updated at 17:37 on November 9, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US  /  No Comments

Many oil and gas facilities around the world are emitting three times more greenhouse gases (GHG) than claimed, a new report states.

Many oil and gas facilities around the world are emitting three times more greenhouse gases (GHG) than claimed, according to a report published on Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software