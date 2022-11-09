Many oil and gas facilities around the world are emitting three times more greenhouse gases (GHG) than claimed, according to a report published on Wednesday.
COP27: Oil and gas GHG emissions much higher than claimed, finds report
Many oil and gas facilities around the world are emitting three times more greenhouse gases (GHG) than claimed, a new report states.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.