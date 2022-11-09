International > Ratings firm downgrades VCS-certified African project on overcrediting risk

Ratings firm downgrades VCS-certified African project on overcrediting risk

Published 22:33 on November 9, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:43 on November 9, 2022  /  International, Nature-based, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A carbon credit ratings agency has downgraded is score for major VCS-certified African REDD project on concerns that it may have been awarded too many credits.

A carbon credit ratings agency has downgraded is score for major VCS-certified African REDD project on concerns that it may have been awarded too many credits.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software