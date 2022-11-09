US announces strategic plans, funding for advancing nature-based solutions

Published 17:28 on November 9, 2022 / Last updated at 17:34 on November 9, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, US / No Comments

The US will focus on five strategic areas to support nature-based solutions (NBS) and achieve the country’s 2030 GHG reduction targets, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday on the sidelines of COP27.