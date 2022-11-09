China’s delegation to COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh has begun informal discussions with their US counterpart, as the world’s largest emitter aims to promote multilateral efforts on addressing climate change and loss and damage, as well as push against actions such as the EU’s proposed carbon border mechanism, President Xi Jinping’s representative to COP27 told journalists Wednesday.
COP27: China says talks with US remain informal amid push to tackle loss and damage, Article 6 implementation
