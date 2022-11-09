UPDATE: EEX looks to market sovereign REDD.plus credits after Xpansiv departed

Published 14:48 on November 9, 2022 / Last updated at 15:50 on November 9, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

German-based exchange EEX looks set to fill the gap left by Xpansiv last month after the latter dropped plans to host carbon units from sovereign forestry conservation platform REDD.plus.