Interest in South Korea’s monthly CO2 allowance auction continues to decline, with traders picking up less than a quarter of the volume available at Wednesday’s sale amid continued oversupply in the market.
SK Market: Korean auction sees lacklustre interest as oversupply looms
Interest in South Korea’s monthly CO2 allowance auction continues to decline, with traders picking up less than a quarter of the volume available at Wednesday’s sale amid continued oversupply in the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.