China should expand the sectoral coverage of its national emissions trading scheme to include cement and steel as soon as possible to mitigate the impact of the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) proposed by the EU, a webinar heard on Wednesday.
China ETS should include cement and steel sooner to reduce CBAM impact, experts say
China should expand the sectoral coverage of its national emissions trading scheme to include cement and steel as soon as possible to mitigate the impact of the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) proposed by the EU, a webinar heard on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.