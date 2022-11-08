Americas > Climate Action Reserve developing Panama forestry protocol as carbon market takes shape

Climate Action Reserve developing Panama forestry protocol as carbon market takes shape

Published 21:43 on November 8, 2022  /  Last updated at 21:43 on November 8, 2022

A major carbon market registry has laid out a timeline for developing a forest protocol specific to one Central American country that will begin this month and wrap up in roughly a year. 

Offset registry Climate Action Reserve (CAR) on Monday laid out a timeline for developing a forestry protocol specific to Panama, as the Central American country gears up to launch its own carbon market.

