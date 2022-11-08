Offset registry Climate Action Reserve (CAR) on Monday laid out a timeline for developing a forestry protocol specific to Panama, as the Central American country gears up to launch its own carbon market.
Climate Action Reserve developing Panama forestry protocol as carbon market takes shape
A major carbon market registry has laid out a timeline for developing a forest protocol specific to one Central American country that will begin this month and wrap up in roughly a year.
