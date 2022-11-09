EU Parliament poised to sign off on REPowerEU changes -sources

Published 21:48 on November 9, 2022

The European Parliament is expected this week to vote in line with several of its committees over the bloc's REPowerEU package to exit Russian fossil fuels, several sources told Carbon Pulse on Wednesday, teeing up a tussle with member states on several issues including sources of carbon allowance funding.