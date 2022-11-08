An Africa-focused carbon removals certification body aims to launch by registering carbon credit-generating biochar facilities in December, the initiative’s representatives told a panel at COp27 on Tuesday as experts touted the continent’s potential to generate removals at scale.
COP27: CDR certifier to launch in Africa with first projects due in December
