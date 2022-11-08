COP27: Industry coalition pledges $12 billion to boost use of low carbon tech in hard to abate sectors

Published 10:38 on November 8, 2022 / Last updated at 10:38 on November 8, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, US / No Comments

The First Movers Coalition, a global initiative launched last year to spur the decarbonisation of heavy industry and the long-distance transport sector, has expanded its coverage into two new energy-intensive sectors and will allocate $12 billion in green technology purchase commitments, US climate envoy John Kerry and the World Economic Forum announced on Tuesday.