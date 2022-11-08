US-based carbon credit firm signs MoU with DRC province for carbon offset projects

A carbon credits trading firm based in Massachusetts has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a regional government in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that aims to attract revenue locally to develop agricultural projects and implement regenerative farming practices.