Singapore bank DBS has launched with a host of partners the second cycle of the Sustaintech Xcelerator initiative, a funding programme kickstarted last year that aims to accelerate the development of climate tech solutions to help businesses reduce their GHG emissions, it announced on Tuesday.
Climate tech funding round launched to develop GHG removal solutions
Singapore bank DBS launched has launched with a host of partners the second cycle of the Sustaintech Xcelerator initiative, a funding programme kickstarted last year that aims to accelerate the development of climate tech solutions to help businesses reduce their GHG emissions, it was announced on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.