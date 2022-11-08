Climate tech funding round launched to develop GHG removal solutions

Singapore bank DBS launched has launched with a host of partners the second cycle of the Sustaintech Xcelerator initiative, a funding programme kickstarted last year that aims to accelerate the development of climate tech solutions to help businesses reduce their GHG emissions, it was announced on Tuesday.