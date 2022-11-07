Senior Carbon Technical Expert, Pact Capital – Geneva/Dubai/Remote

Pact Capital is a fast-growing multinational project developer and trading firm focused on the low carbon energy transition and creating a more sustainable global economy. We are on the path to expanding our Carbon Technical Team and are looking for a highly experienced, Senior Carbon Technical Expert who could build and lead an inhouse technical team and who will report directly to our CEO.

We offer the option to work in one of our offices in Geneva, Dubai or remotely.

The expected base compensation is open to negotiation and is in the form of a fixed salary and annual bonus, and benefits in accordance with Pact Capital’s policy.

The successful candidate:

Has experience and deep understanding on carbon project development technicalities and on environmental credits

Keeps up to date and provides update to the management on different methodologies, development processes and technicalities

Has the ability to build and lead a team of carbon technicians, who can develop Project Description/ Design Documents, monitoring reports, feasibility studies for different methodologies

Manages and handles projects from the technical side

Can support the registration, validation, verification, monitoring and issuance phases of a carbon project

Has the experience to create Project Description/ Design Documents, Validation, Verification and Monitoring Reports

Maintains relations with external service providers

Executes any other position related tasks requested by his/her supervisor

Personal requirements of the ideal candidate:

Fluency in English

Degree in quantitative subject

Experience and wide range of knowledge on carbon project development and technicalities

Strong understanding of the development process and of the different type of environmental credits

Ability to build and lead a team, and to work well under pressure

Excellent communication and relationship management skills

Good presentation skills, displaying confidence and professionalism

Well organized, executes tasks easily and accurately

Flexibility to travel

If you are interested in joining our Company and working with us, please apply by sending your English language resume to hello@pact.capital

Please apply ONLY if you satisfy the above listed requirements.