NA Markets: CCA, RGGI prices face few near-term impacts from US midterm election

Published 21:33 on November 7, 2022 / Last updated at 21:33 on November 7, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The outcome of the US midterm elections on Tuesday is likely to have few immediate impacts on prices for California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and RGGI Allowances (RGAs), though the results could have a more profound influence in the longer term.