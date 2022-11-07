The UK will launch a new disclosure framework on Tuesday for corporate climate plans that it says will outline a “gold standard” for transition strategies, largely based on existing disclosure rules in force in the country that cover all three scopes of value chain emissions, officials told a briefing at COP27.
COP27: UK to launch “gold standard” framework for corporate climate disclosure plan
The UK will launch a new disclosure framework on Tuesday for corporate climate plans that it says will outline a "gold standard" for transition strategies, largely based on existing disclosure rules in force in the country that cover all three scopes of value chain emissions, officials told a briefing at COP27.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.