UPDATE – COP27: New demand pledges for forest carbon credits amongst incremental progress to halt deforestation

Published 16:35 on November 7, 2022 / Last updated at 17:44 on November 7, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Several public and private commitments were made to ramp up the financing available to protect the world’s forests at the COP27 UN climate talks on Monday, alongside efforts to better track progress on conserving and enhancing forest carbon stocks that included new demand pledges towards forest carbon credits.