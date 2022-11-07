VCM Report: Nearby N-GEO futures crash below $6

Published 17:37 on November 7, 2022 / Last updated at 17:39 on November 7, 2022

Standardised offset prices slipped sharply at the end of the week, particularly for nature-based offsets, as the expected feelgood factor from COP27 summit in Egypt failed to materialise, although sources noted some over-the-counter sellers were turning bullish.