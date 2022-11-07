Senior Carbon Adviser, Santos – Adelaide

About Santos

Santos is a global low-cost producer of oil and gas committed to ever-cleaner energy and fuels production with operations across Australia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and North America. Our commitment is to be a global leader in the transition to cleaner energy and clean fuels, by helping the world decarbonise to reach net-zero emissions in an affordable and sustainable way.

Our values are teamwork, accountability, safety, integrity, pursuing exceptional results, and building a better future.

It is our people and our teams that are fundamental to us delivering on our commitments. Our aim is to attract people who are innovative, diverse, highly competent and see them develop their career with us.

At Santos, employees enjoy a range of incentives, services and people-focused initiatives including hybrid working arrangements, flexible hours options, gym facilities, salary packaging, employee share plan and mechanisms to support working parents.

About the role

Based in Adelaide office and reporting to the Manager, Carbon and Sustainability, this position is responsible for advising and assisting the asset teams to manage Santos’ compliance process for all technical carbon related regulatory requirements, and associated abatement and offset projects to achieve net-zero emissions.

Key responsibilities of the role include:

• Maintaining Santos’ greenhouse gas emissions and energy inventory

• Preparing the emissions data for annual compliance reporting requirements under the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Act 2007

• Supporting preparation of internal reporting of emissions actuals, forecasts and progress toward targets

• Assisting with compliance against the Safeguard Mechanism and any other carbon cost mechanism

• Preparing the Annual National Pollutant Inventory compliance reports

• Supporting asset and project teams with emissions and compliance-related queries and initiatives

• Working with asset teams to define and develop abatement and offset projects

• Supporting the technical legislative requirement to register these abatement and offset projects to obtain carbon units (ACCUs)

• Providing technical review of media/academic articles on greenhouse gas emissions Applying thinking in area of expertise through industry and company knowledge by developing, advising, recommending, and delivering plans in alignment to the company’s strategy

• Ensuring compliance with and adherence to standards for EHS performance and behavior consistent with Company’s environmental, and health & safety vision and policies and standards

About you

The successful candidate will ideally have previous experience in greenhouse gas emissions reporting with proficiency in various systems, and database management in addition to Microsoft Suite.

While we ideally seek candidates with a degree qualification in Engineering/ Environmental Science with an industry experience such as in oil and gas or similar, it’s the mindset and attributes we are focused on that will be critical to your success. This will include an ability to work alongside technical and business professionals, possessing a team-oriented approach and strong interpersonal skills. If you are actively seeking opportunities for continuous improvement and driving efficiencies and can bring team members and peers along through collaborative strategies, we would like to hear from you

About our people

Santos is committed to an inclusive environment where people feel comfortable to be themselves. We want our people to feel that all voices are heard, all cultures respected and that a variety of perspectives are not only welcome they are essential. We treat each other fairly and with dignity regardless of race, gender, nationality, ethnic origin, religion, age, sexual orientation, or anything else that makes us who we are.

Santos acknowledges that we operate on the traditional lands of First Nations people. We recognise the traditional rights to maintain the culture, identities, traditions, and customs on their country.

How to apply

Applications must be submitted via the online recruitment system before COB 18 November 2022.

A requirement of this role is that you will need to have in place the legal work rights for Australia to apply.

