INTERVIEW: Platform eyes role in explosion of REDD+ projects beyond rainforests

Published 18:57 on November 4, 2022 / Last updated at 18:57 on November 4, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

More tree conservation projects could be potentially created in the savannas and shrub lands of sub-Saharan Africa than from the rich rainforests around the continent’s equator, according to one of the founders of a soon-to-be launched free-to-access digital platform that promises to calculate the carbon content of every tree on the planet.