Norway, the largest oil producer in Europe, has raised its emission reduction target to at least 55% of 1990 levels by the end of this decade, keeping step with the EU’s goal as it looks to increasingly link its climate policy with the 27-nation bloc.
Norway updates NDC to 55% to align with EU amid climate policy linking
