Norway updates NDC to 55% to align with EU amid climate policy linking

Published 17:44 on November 4, 2022 / Last updated at 17:45 on November 4, 2022

Norway, the largest oil producer in Europe, has raised its emission reduction target to at least 55% of 1990 levels by the end of this decade, keeping step with the EU’s goal as it looks to increasingly link its climate policy with the 27-nation bloc.